Joan “Joanie” Bowman Kellum, 79, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Joan was born on June 27, 1940 in Kokomo, Indiana to John P. and Ruth (Kennedy) Fredrick. On February 20, 1971 she married John A. Bowman, who preceded her in death July 11, 2003. She later married Ralph Christy “Chris” Kellum on April 30, 2011 and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2013.
Joanie was a 1959 graduate of The Grier School, and she earned a degree in business from Indiana University in 1963. She was a housewife and a member of the First Congregational Church where she attended bible study. She was a member of the Kokomo Country Club, and volunteered in the Cheer Guild Gift Shop.
Joanie is survived by two sons, J. Michael (Karen) Bowman of Covington, LA, and Tony Bowman of Clearwater, FL, a daughter, Margaret Bowman of Palm Harbor, FL, and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mimi (Ted) Slate of Kokomo, IN and three nephews. She leaves behind three special friends, Kitty Bell, Judy Houley, and Becky Gatman.
Joanie was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother, John E. Fredrick, and granddaughter, Emily J. Bowman.
The family would like to thank Heather Ray, Gina Jones, Robin Hayes, Holly Boor, and Connie Burgan for their dedicated care and service to Joanie. These ladies made her feel special. Guardian Angels Hospice gave tender quality care and comfort to Joanie and to her family as well. God bless you!
A private ceremony was held for immediate family. Joanie was laid to rest in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may make memorial contributions to The First Congregational Christian Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, IN 46901 or Samaritan Care Givers, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, Kokomo, IN 46902. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory were entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
