Jo Ann (Nichols) Hearn

Jo Ann Hearn, D.D.S., 87, Kokomo, passed away at 7:13 am Monday, January 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born December 20, 1933, in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late Carl E. & Ella (Statt) Nichols. On June 20, 1959, in Indianapolis, she married John A. Hearn who survives.
Jo Ann was a 1952 graduate of Warren Central High School. She earned her doctorate in Dental Surgery from Indiana University Dental School in 1959 and retired in 2017 after providing her patients dental care for 55 years. Jo Ann was a 50+ year member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of P.E.O., the American Dental Association and the Indiana Dental Association. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends. It could be at their home in Kokomo or entertaining at their lake house on Manitou. She was an excellent cook, and there was never a shortage of food. Being surrounded by her family were her favorite times. Having all of her children and grandchildren present at a gathering would be ideal for her. The more the merrier was always her motto. She was a kind and loving person who cared more about others than she did herself.
Along with her husband John, Jo Ann is also survived by her children, Karen L. (Jay) King, Steven A. (Lisa) Hearn, Thomas C. Hearn and Todd H. (Deb) Hearn; grandchildren, Brandon H. Hargraves, Brock H. Spencer, James M. (Jamie) King, Jonathan P. King, Julia M. (Max) Lang, Ashley K. Birkhimer, Cody W. Whitehead, Kady A. Whitehead and Weston W. Hearn; great-grandchildren, Hazel I. Hargraves, Hyatt A. Hargraves and Jacqueline M. King; and brother, Carl T. (Doris) Nichols.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon Kay Hearn; and sister, Carolyn Sue Waggoner.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 23, 2021, at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Pastors Joyce Harris and Jerry Van Auken officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Jo Ann’s memory to the First EPC Little School, 2000 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
