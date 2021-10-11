Jinny Schafer, 61, passed away on October 7, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 21, 1959 in Kokomo to the late Robert Davis and Mildred (Merrick) Stout. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1978. Jinny worked at the Eagles Lodge for many years as a waitress.
She enjoyed fishing, camping, baking, celebrating Halloween, and spending time with her granddaughter Mia. She was always very giving and never knew a stranger. Jinny enjoyed going to the casino with her husband Fred, and loved being with her kids, grandkids, and family.
Jinny is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Davis (Marsha).
Surviving is her husband, Fred; her children, Amber Overton (Pierce), Andrew Clark, and Amanda Dupay; her grandchildren, Mia Overton, Mavric Collier, Easton Dupay, and a bonus grandson, Rowland Lopez; her brother, Timothy Davis (Jean), her sisters, Sharron Kingrey (Marlin) and Melinda Stevens (Earnest); along with many nieces and nephews.
Services for Jinny will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation on Tuesday, October 12th from 4-8pm, also at the Mortuary.
Memorial contributions in Jinny's honor can be made to the American Cancer Association.
Jinny will be laid to rest at Crown Point Cemetery.