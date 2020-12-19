Jimmy Lee Rickels, 89, Russiaville, passed away at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born March 30, 1931, in South Charleston, OH, the son of the late Harold and Martha (Peterson) Rickels. On October 15, 1955, he married Betty Joan Schrader in Indianapolis, IN, and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2018.
Jimmy was a 1950 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served in the United States Air Force for four years. Jimmy retired from Haynes International after 45 years of service as a machinist. He enjoyed gardening, wood working, and machinist work with his son James. He was a former member of Four Square Gospel Church.
He is survived by his son, James Lee (Susan) Rickels; grandchildren, Kristi (Noah) Short and Ryan (Michele) Perry; great-grandchildren, Andrew Short, Cameron Short, Nicholas Perry, Sophie Perry, Selene Perry, Tristan Perry, Isaac Short and Elizabeth Short.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Rickels; mother, Martha (Peterson) Rickels; and wife, Betty Joan (Peterson) Rickels.
Private services will be held at Stout & Son Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
