Jimmie E. Jones, 73, Russiaville, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 3, 1946 to the late Austin and Ann (Lucik) Jones in Kokomo. In 1982, he married Deborah Zarse in Kokomo, who preceded him in death on February 22, 2020.
Jimmie was a graduate of Clinton Central High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1970, serving on the USS Saratoga and then in the reserves through 1971. Jimmie retired from General Motors in Kokomo after 34 years of service.
Jimmie is survived by his children, Jimmie Jones Jr., Indiana; Carla Jones, Florida; grandchildren, Malina (Patrick) and Dwight; step-son, Ben Martin, Kokomo; step-grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Ben (Kelsey) and Sam (Andrew); sister, Patricia Sugar; brothers, Larry (Norma), Ronnie (Jane), fraternal twin Jerry (Julie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Deborah, Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, step-son, Richard Martin Jr.; and his eldest brother, Kenny.
Private services will be held for Jimmie at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Jimmie's family, please visit our floral store.