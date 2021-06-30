Jill Leigh LaCaille

Jill Leigh (O’Neal) LaCaille, 58, of Russiaville, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born to W.G. and Judy (Matea) O’Neal on August 24, 1962, in Kokomo, In. On September 10, 1982, Jill married the love of her life, Phil LaCaille, and he survives.
Jill graduated from Western High School in 1980. She was a Corporation Media Processor for Western School Corp. for the last 27 years. She was a member of Brookside Free Methodist Church. She praised God to the very time she was called home. Her granddaughter, Kendall, was the light of her life. Jill had a huge impact on everyone she ever met.
Along with her husband, Phil, she is survived by her children, Autumn LaCaille and Nick (Erica) LaCaille; granddaughter, Kendall LaCaille; parents, W.G. and Judy O’Neal; sister, Jodi (Rich) Fye; father-in-law, Kenneth LaCaille; mother-in-law, Judy LaCaille; sister-in-law, Michelle (Larry) Degraffenreid; niece, Sara (Jim) Beck; nephews, Eric (Stacey) Degraffenreid and Tanner (Cami) Fye; great nieces, Katelyn Beck, Breanna Degraffenreid, Kara Degraffenreid, and Maebreigh Fye; and great nephews, Chase Beck, Blaine Morgan and Landon Fye.
Jill was preceded in death by her grandparents; Minnie O’Neal, and Ed and Helen Matea.
A service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 S., Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family, Monday, July 5, 2021, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the church. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at stoutandson.com.
