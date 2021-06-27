Jill Annette (Collins) Driver

Jill Annette Driver, 66, Kokomo, passed away at 5:28 am Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home. She was born February 28, 1955, in Peru, Indiana, the daughter of the late James & Dorothy (Hudson) Collins. On December 22, 1984, she married James R. Driver who preceded her in death on February 28, 2003.
Jill loved pigs, ice tea and anything pink. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dog. Her favorite job in the entire world was being a Nana!
Jill is survived by her three daughters, Ocean (Troy) Sharp, Jessica (Eric) Marley and Grace (Shaun) Collins; honorary daughter, Deanna (Richard) Thompson; step-children, Tim (Melissa) Driver and Tonia Bargerhuff; grandchildren, Ciara (Quinton) Perrigen, Mariah (Cody) Young, Ethan Sharp, Samantha (Ed) Roth, Nate Marley, Brycelyn and Braeden Collins, Brandi Thompson, Sydney (Rick) Combs, Kristy (Dakota) Anderson, David Thompson, Trenton Thompson, Ezra Perrigen, Tymi Jean, Jeribeth and Scott Driver; sister, Jo (Jerrel) Golden; and her dog, Daisy Mae.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Guardian Angel Hospice staff, Chaplain Doug Slack, Holly, Mindy, Chris, Alicia and Mary.
Jill was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and grandchildren, Camryn Annette Marley, Drew Welsh and Braylee Driver.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Chaplain Doug Slack officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Jill’s memory to Guardian Angel Hospice Foundation or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
