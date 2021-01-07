Jil A. Browne

The Last Word

The soft clicking of the needles has ended...

No more knits, no more purls

No more hats and scarves for those in need

No more beautiful wraps to cover so many friends' shoulders

No more amazing, museum-worthy mystery blankets

No more lifting tentative knitters to higher levels

No more...the projects are all finished.

I've lived a glorious life filled with wonderful family and friends, sharing countless good times and bad. I have had a life well lived, with good music, fabulous food and great wine. I've enjoyed various over-the-top adventures in some beautiful places, all while living in this country.

Even though I graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington with a BA in Geography, my time was filled with meaningful work, mostly in the automotive industry. Most recently, I was the controller for three Saturn retail facilities in Salt Lake City. My spare time was filled with my passion for all things knit, from design to sample work, to any new knit projects to learn and to teach others.

My time spent as a volunteer at Kokomo Humane Society was some of the most rewarding work I've ever done, experiencing pure love and joy. Keeping an animal as a foster was just the best that a person could do for their soul.

My warrior women and men have lifted me up and carried me forward through this awful disease called cancer. With their care, I have outlived my initial prognosis. The amount of love that surrounded me was truly inspiring and magical. Many thanks to my team at Howard Community Oncology Center and Guardian Angel Hospice.

I'm survived by one brother, Dale (Lorraine) Bowman. Sadly, my brothers Kent (Karie) Bowman, and Scott (Donna) Bowman left this planet way too early, along with my parents, Darrel J. and Marilynn (Moon) Bowman. I am also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and many "Moon" cousins. As well, my numerous amazing, lifelong friends all around the world. Of course, my pup Coco (CCBB) and my cat Sage must be included.

Friends are invited to visit from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, please adopt, don't shop. We can save them all. Please adopt or donate to the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 East Hoffer Street, Kokomo, IN 46902 or your favorite animal welfare center or charity of your choice.

Peace, love and joy. Namaste.

Jil Browne

Jil with one "l", Browne with an "e"