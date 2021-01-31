Jessie R. Burton, 76, Peru passed away January 25, 2021. He was born in Edinburgh Indian on March 3, 1944 to Ferrell Davis and Christine Burton.
Jessie is survived by sons; Jessie Brian Burton & Rodney Scott Burton, grandchildren; Ethan Burton, Samantha Copeland & Kanita Johnson, 3 great grandchildren, sister; Charlotte Miller, brother in law; Dean Quinn, sister & brother in law; Vicki and Donnie Henson, uncle; Darrell Lester, best friend Rosemary “Penny” Russo, former wife with whom he had 3 children with; Carolyn Burton, longtime girlfriend; Virl Brown and her family; Tony, Kim, Mindy, Jim, Eddie, Sandy, BJ, Wendy and their children, nieces & nephews; Trevor Henson, Twalla McMahon, Mitchell Quinn, Wes Miller & multiple great nieces & nephews.
Jessie was preceded in death by his mother and father. His father lost his life fighting for his country in WWII. Sister; Patricia Quinn, daughter; Charlotte Burton & most of his aunts and uncles.
Jessie retired from Haynes International after 42 years. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and auto racing.
A memorial Service will be Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:00pm at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God 661 400 S. Kokomo, IN 46902 with a gathering of friends from 11:00am until time of service which will conclude at the church.
The service will be streamed live on Ellers Mortuary’s face book page starting at 2:55pm.