Jessie M. "Mimi" (Keown) Sinning

Jessie M. “Mimi” Sinning, 82, of Kokomo, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 22, 2021. She was born August 3, 1939, in Elizabethtown, KY to Fred E. and Rosie M. (Brooks) Keown. She married Gary A. Sinning on August 10, 1958, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 2007.
Jessie retired with 33+ years as a custodian for Lincolnwood Apartments. In Kokomo. She enjoyed making quilts, camping, fishing in Michigan, gardening and Sunday dinners with her family. She was a member of the One Accord Church in Kokomo.
Surviving family include her children, Randy L. (Teresa) Keown of Kokomo; Tamra J. (Scott) Butzin of Kokomo; Laurel Sinning, Kokomo; and George A. (Jessica) Sinning of Kokomo. Surviving grandchildren are Holly (Cameron) Robertson; Aaron Keown; Jonathon (Rachel) Keown; Joshua Bolen; Brandi King; Katie and Kelsey Sinning; Grant (Brittany) Sinning; Seth and Jordan Deurloo; Alana Cook, Kora Cook, Abigail Lawler; Elijah (Jordan) Butzin, and Malachi Butzin. Surviving great grandchildren include, Noah Robertson, Isaac Robertson, MiKayla Bolen; MaKenzie King; Samuel Strother; Haddy Lawler, Nehemiah Lawler, Jessie Lee Alexandra Sinning and Eleanor Durloo. Jessie is also survived by one brother, Fred (Joyce) Keown and her beloved dog and companion, Sophie. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gary, siblings, Elder (Carma) Keown; Opal (Richard) Parrish; Emmit (Carol) Keown and Lindel Keown.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Church of One Accord, 2015 E. Carter Street, Kokomo, Indiana. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Church with her son-in-law, the Rev. Scott Butzin officiating. Burial will follow services in Albright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the One Accord Church, 2015 E. Carter Street, Kokomo, IN. 46901. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
