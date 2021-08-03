Jesse H. Windlow, Jr., 93, Kokomo, passed away at 10:47 am, Sunday August 1, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Hospital.

Jesse was born to Jesse H. Windlow, Sr. and Olive Boyd Windlow on Dec. 15, 1927, in Chicago, IL. He lived in Oak Park, IL until his marriage to Joanne Rennaker on May 20, 1950, in Pilgrim Congregational Church, Oak Park, IL.

He graduated from Oak Park-River Forest High School in June 1946. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and later earned his Master’s degree from Indiana University. Jesse also received National Science Foundation grants which enabled him to study Radiation Biology at the University of Utah, Marine Biology at Rhode Island University, Astrology at Northwestern University, and Genetics at both Butler and Purdue Universities.

Jesse and Joanne moved to a farm near Sweetser, IN in March 1951 where they operated an Ayrshire dairy farm for approximately 12 years. He was proud to be named Top Ten Dairy Farmer three times, despite “being a city boy raised near Chicago.”

He taught school for a year near Marion, IN before transferring to Taylor High School where he taught chemistry and biology while serving as the head of the Science Department until his retirement in 1990.

Jesse was a member and an Elder at Faith Presbyterian Church. He was a Master Mason for more than 50 years, and Past Master of Naphtali Lodge #369 in Center, IN. Jesse was also a past member of Greentown Lions Club.

Always loving the country life and his animals, he bought a small farm and named it “Jessanne Arabians.” The stable was devoted to breeding and training Arabian show horses. Jesse took up riding at the age of 50 and enjoyed showing his horses in competition. He started riding Western style but then progressed to English and finally Dressage. At 69, he received an award for being the oldest rider in the Dressage competition at Kentucky Horse Park.

Jesse is survived by Joanne, his wife of 71 years, and three children, Jeffrey Windlow (wife Debbie Wade Windlow), Kokomo; Debra L. OConnor, PhD. (husband Mike Shuflat), Newport News, VA; and Christopher Windlow (wife Anna Lockett-Windlow), Lowell, IN. He also leaves behind an extended family including grandchildren; Sarah Windlow, Marshall Windlow, Janelle Windlow, M. Ed., Kelly Rockhold Halfwassen, Nick Windlow, CW2 Kyle B. Rockhold, U.S. Army, Chad Windlow, Kory Rockhold, and Apollo Windlow as well as several great-grandchildren, and two sisters-in law Helen Mansfield and Barbara Hoch. He was preceded in death by granddaughters Elizabeth Windlow and Olivia Windlow.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Friday, August 6, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Victor George Morrisey officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Jesse’s name to the Lions Eye Bank. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.