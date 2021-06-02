Jerry Wood

Jerry A. Wood, 78 of Tipton died at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Tipton, Indiana on January 26, 1943 to Melvin & Berta (Parks) Wood.
Jerry married Shirlie in 1984. He worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo. Jerry was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Noblesville and loved being outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends hunting, fishing, and camping. Jerry also enjoyed playing card games and bingo with family and friends. He liked to travel, but especially liked his trips to Florida and Vegas. Jerry was proud to serve his county in the Indiana National Guard from 1960 – 1964.
He is survived by five children, Terry Wood and wife Barbi of Tipton, Pam Eldridge and husband Steve of Noblesville, Stephanie Mathis and husband Brian of Noblesville, John Linville and wife Tina of Noblesville, Jeff Linville and wife Shannon of Arcadia; a sister Nancy Wood of Kokomo; a brother, Marvin Wood of Danville, Indiana. Jerry is also survived by his 16 grandchildren, Nick Wood, Braydon Wood, Zakkery Jarrell, Leah Jarrell, Cerena Thatcher, Brittney Lewis, Dakota Guarst, Shelbie Bucanan, Jake Linville, Joey Linville, Jalen Linville, Kayla Linville, Alia Linville, Payton Mathis, Wesley Mathis, and Caleb Mathis, along with several great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by two children, Tonya Lewis and Diana Wood; a granddaughter, Haley Wood; siblings Butch Wood, Betty Llewellyn, and Danny Wood.
Funeral services for Jerry will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor David Rogers presiding. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until time of the service.
The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Jerry’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.