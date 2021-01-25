Jerry Wayne McCoy, 77, passed from this Earth peacefully in his home on Friday morning, January 22nd.

A natural cowboy, Jerry was every bit of a true McCoy.

He was a strong, willful presence who spoke his mind, fiercely defensive of his family, his country and his horses. Able to create with his hands, Jerry had a true appreciation for hard work, thoughtful craftsmanship and all things nostalgic. A savvy card player, he enjoyed the thrill of a gamble, waging on his winning abilities and smart wit. He was a man who shared his stories after always accepting your invitation.

Jerry was born to parents Letha Lavina* and Glen Everett* on November 5, 1943. The youngest of four brothers Chuck, Bill* (Carolyn), and Sonny* (Fran) and two older sisters Betty King* (Barney*), Hattie Irene "Sis" Moore (Stanley) and younger sisters Nina Trapp (Lee*), Sharon Shrock (Al), and Gloria Helvie (Rick). He has an extended family of nieces and nephews who shared in his passions, he was sincerely an Uncle who loved like a dad. *denotes whom preceded Jerry in death.

Educated and graduating from Young America High School, he married Judith Hook (Voges) and they became parents to Carrie and Todd. After 4 years in the Air Force as an instructor, he returned to Indiana. Jerry, joined in marriage with Maria (Weber) in 1984, created a family with Michael and Joel Rush, and with Ariel Rose McCoy (Larkin) in 1991.

Professionally, he was an electrical tradesman working for Delco and Delphi, retired at 65. During his working years, he and Mark Depoy operated a sealant business. He was a reputable, well known home remodeler, working with his brother-in-law starting J.W. and Al Home Renovations, a small business, building furniture and enriching homes with a rustic esthetic. He prided himself on enhancing accessibility in homes of the elderly.

Loved in death, Jerry is survived by his daughter Carrie McKenzie (John), grandchildren and outlaws Tamara Boren (Joseph), Brendan McKenzie (Laura), Travis McKenzie (Kim), Aubrey Grillot (Jeffrey), Nathan McKenzie (Morgan), Austin McKenzie (Casey), and Mariah McKenzie (Hayden); son Todd McCoy (Tammy), grandchildren Casey McCoy (Cesilia) and Keaton; daughter Ariel Rose McCoy Larkin (Andrew) and Ruby Levina Rose Larkin. Missed and survived by Michael (Thy) and Joel Rush, grandsons Kaden and Christian and granddaughter Logan; Jerry is survived and beloved by 19 great grandchildren, all of whom pictures line the hallways of his home.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville. Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Charlie Riley officiating. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.stoutandson.com beginning at Noon Wednesday, January 27, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.