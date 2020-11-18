Jerry W. Eads, 70, Sharpsville, passed away at 10:36 pm Friday, November 13, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born June 17, 1950, in Kokomo, the son of the late Hollis Wendell & Phyllis Joan (Rodgers) Eads. On November 16, 1968, he married Pamela I. Trine who preceded him in death on April 25, 2010. He then married Tammy L. Ridgeway on December 1, 2010, who survives.
Jerry was a 1968 graduate of Northwestern High School. He also graduated from Indiana University at Kokomo with a bachelor’s degree. He retired in 2008 from Chrysler Corp as a machine repairman. Jerry also worked for Con Agra in Indianapolis, and for Lorentson Manufacturing in maintenance and repair.
Jerry was a lifetime member of the NRA and served as an NRA recruiter. He loved to hunt and ride his motorcycle. Jerry was a former member of the Galveston Fire Department and a former member and chief of the Harrison Township Fire Department. He was an avid sports fan of Notre Dame and Indiana University and was a “Big Kid” at heart.
Along with his wife Tammy, Jerry is also survived by his children, Angel (Andy) Carpenter and Jon (Marcy) Eads; grandchildren, Makaila Carpenter, Madison Carpenter, Sierra Eads and Kiersten Eads; siblings, Judy Carmack and Jim (Linda) Eads; and nieces, Steph (Ben) Hale, Holly (Jason) Arnold and Laura (Bobby) Crull.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Pam.
In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, no services will be held. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with cremation. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
