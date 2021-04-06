Jerry Lew Hardy, 85, Greentown, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home. He was born March 13, 1936, in Greentown, Indiana to the late Wayne and Verna (Collier) Hardy. He married Phylis (Hainlen) on November 16, 1956, and she survives.
Jerry graduated from Eastern High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army from 1958 until 1959 with his Reserve duty ending in 1966. He retired from GM. He attended Swayzee Christian Church. Jerry enjoyed socializing and chatting with others.
He is survived by his wife, Phylis; son, Terry Hardy of Greentown; sister, Ruth Ann Sheridan; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hainlen.
He was preceded in death by parents and brother in law.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, April 8, 2021, from Noon until 2:00 p.m. at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown. A private family service will be held with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or DAV. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
