Jerry Lee Slavey, 67, of Grand Island, Florida, passed away February 22, 2020. He was born May 31, 1952, in Tipton, Indiana, to Elmer Lee and Edna Pearl (Wolford) Slavey.
Jerry was a 1970 graduate of Sharpsville-Prairie High School. He worked for Chrysler for 31 years before retiring and touring the country with his wife. He loved fishing and spending time on his boat, hiking, being outdoors, and spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy (Anastoff) Slavey; sons, Jimi (Penny) Slavey, Randy (April) Slavey, Aaron (Laura) Slavey, and David (Shawna) Slavey; grandchildren, Lauren Wiles, Veronica Wiles, CC Slavey, Jamie Howell-Slavey, Dylan Slavey, Jude Smock, Gavin Slavey, Cameron Slavey, Savannah Slavey, and Isaiah Slavey; sisters, Mary Ann (Don) Adams, Pat (Mark) Spaulding, Debbie Landrum, and Carolyn (Randy) McKay; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers, Jeff Slavey, John Slavey, Walt Wolford, and Joe Wolford.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
