Jerry Lee Christie, 83, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in his home. He had made his daily visit to The Handle Bar for coffee the previous day.

Jerry was born on August 16, 1938 in Kokomo to Myron and Mary Helen (Fleming) Christie. He lived most of his life on the Fleming family farm before moving to Kokomo before high school.

Jerry graduated from Kokomo High School in 1956 where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He attended Montana State University on a basketball scholarship from 1956-1958. He returned to Kokomo and worked retail at Turners Dept Store, Montgomery Wards and Galbreth and Stewart’s. In 1961, he joined the US Army and played basketball and baseball in Spangaulam, Germany. Upon his discharge in 1963, he worked in Kokomo at Chrysler for 35 years. Jerry also refereed Indiana high school basketball for over 30 years.

On April 30, 1977, Jerry married Wanda Rosenbery and they remained together until her death in January of 2013.

Jerry was once an avid golfer, playing many courses on the Bobby Jones Golf Trail with his golf buddies.

Jerry is survived by an aunt, Ruth Ackerman of Carmel and several cousins in the Fleming family. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marianne Christie of Noblesville; a nephew, Andrew (Cathy) Christie of Evansville, their children Taylor and Braedon Christie, Tyler, Mallory and Madison Weber and Kinsey Simmons; nephew Ryan (Robin) Christie of Noblesville and their children Grant, Maddie and Sophia; niece Lauren (Chris) Veach of Noblesville, their daughter Addison and a new baby arriving soon; "surrogate” mother-in-law, Betty Gentry of Westfield; Wanda’s relatives in Illinois including Lois Adams, sister-in-law; Dwight (Shirley) Rosenbery, brother-in-law; 10 nieces and nephews, 27 great-nieces and nephews and 23 great-great nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his special brother, Dick Christie.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 10, at 2:00 PM eastern (1:00 PM central time) at the Blue Ridge Township cemetery in Mansfield, Illinois. Jerry will be buried next to Wanda. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on December 11th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The American Legion Post 6, 2604 South Lafountain Street in Kokomo.

Donations in Jerry’s honor may be made to The Dick Christie Honor Wildkat Scholarship at Kokomo High School, 2501 South Berkeley Road, Kokomo, IN 46902, Attn: Athletic Department.

The family would like to thank Jerry’s dedicated friends, Kenny Ford and Lisa Overton for making sure he was watched over, often fed and always “listened to” while with them. He treasured their friendship.