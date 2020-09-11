Jerry Lee Carpenter, 71, Greentown, passed away in his home, Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born, in Marion, Indiana, to James and Delores (Campbell) Carpenter on May 10, 1949.
He served in United States Army attaining the rank of SP4. He worked as a machine operator at Chrysler retiring after 30 years of service.
He enjoyed reading, riding his bike and he loved sports cars. Jerry loved being a grandpa.
He is survived by his mother, Delores Carpenter; children, Jerry (Erica) Carpenter, Jr., Crystal Carpenter and Sarah Carpenter; five grandchildren; brother, Jim (Alice) Carpenter; sisters, Connie Hurn, Chris Bair and Cindy (Tim) Weist; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Keeping with Jerry’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, were entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Jerry's family, please visit our floral store.