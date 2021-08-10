Jerry Lee Biehle Sr., 61, Kokomo, passed away at 7:22 pm on Friday August 6, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Hospital ICU, after losing a battle with Covid-19. He was born December 6, 1959, to the late Jerry Sims and Patricia (Guge) Biehle.
Jerry worked for the Johanning Civic Center in the building maintenance department for over ten years. He was working as a delivery driver for Advanced Auto Parts for the last ten years. He loved riding motorcycles, and camping. Jerry enjoyed martial arts and was a member of the Phi-Delta-Kapa Karate Competition Team. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren, seeing them always made his day brighter.
Jerry is survived by his wife Julie; sons, James (Stephanie) Taylor, James (Alicia Shields) Biehle, Jeremy (Laura) Biehle, Jerry (Barbie) Biehle Jr.; grandchildren, Joshlynn, Jeremy Jr, and Junley Biehle, Damian Biehle, Nevaeh Sullivan, Samantha and Zoey Biehle, Haley, Hayden and Olivia Taylor; step grandchildren, Gabriella Shields, and Brodey and Jazmyne Griffith; brother’s, Rick (Jerri) Sims, Michael Sims; sister, Tammy (James) Biehle Perry; brother in law, James (Ladonne) Norton; sister in law, Kathy (Larry) King; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; extended family, Betty and Kevin Brewer, Elizabeth Brewer, Jay Brewer and Joanna and Jonathan Maynard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Sims and Patricia Biehle.
He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
A celebration of life will take place at 6 pm on Sunday August 22, 2021, at the Carpenter’s House, 37 W. 550 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Paul Sutherland officiating, Friends may visit with the family from 4pm to 6 pm, on Sunday at the church. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory.
To send flowers to Jerry's family, please visit our floral store.