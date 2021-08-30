It is with sadness that the family of Jerry L. Land Sr. announces his passing on August 26, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born on June 29, 1930 in Peru Indiana to Ira & Dorothy (Davis) Land. Jerry was employed with Cuneo Press, Continental Steel and also worked for First National Bank and BMV as a Driver Safety Specialist.
He was a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge #179, member of Howard Masonic Lodge #93, The Indianapolis Valley Scottish Rite, Indianapolis Shriners, Kokomo American Legion, Lion’s Club, National Safety Council and Indiana R.I.P.E.A. Jerry proudly served his country during the Korean War flying an L-19 as a forward observer for the Army artillery.
Jerry is survived by his wife Peggy (Wandle) Land, sons Jerry (Lee Ann) Land Jr., Kerry (Tina) Land and daughter Sherry Bowman.
Jerry is also survived by 8 grandchildren Kari Leah, Rob, Chris, Wendi, Stephanie, Brandon, Brian, and Bonnie; 11 great-grandchildren Kiley, Ellie, Silas, Ollie, Varesha, King J, Sareyah, Savaughna, Xa’vius, Jayceon, Mackenzie and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are gathering at Cross America 840 Daniel Dr. Kokomo, IN 46901 on September 7, 2021 from 12:00pm – 3:00pm to honor Jerry’s life. It is asked that vehicles be parked on the east side of the parking lot.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Jerry’s memory to the charity of your choice. You may find Jerry’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you my leave the family a message.