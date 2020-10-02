Jerry L. Chiolero, 84, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, September 12, 2020, surrounded by family at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born in Alton, IL on February 23, 1936. He was the Son of the late Peter and Martha Okas Chiolero. He attended Alton High School where he excelled both academically and in sports, being active in baseball, football and basketball. Upon graduation from high school in 1954, he joined the United States Marine Corps, and served his 3 year tour of duty stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, where he held the position of Radio Technician and achieved the rank of Sergeant. He was also the Honor Man of the Honor Platoon.

Jerry was a natural born leader, which served him well over the years in both his personal, professional and military life. Upon returning to Alton, IL after his term in the Marines, Jerry went to work in the Engineering division of Shell Oil Company. In 1958, Jerry married his first Wife, Elaine Nekola Chiolero Persons, who survives. Elaine and Jerry were married for 15 years, and together they were blessed with 4 children: Steven, Linda, Peter and Ann. While working at Shell, Jerry began attending college at Southern Illinois University at the Edwardsville, IL campus, where he majored in Physics. Jerry was very passionate regarding his 27 year career with Olin Corporation, that began in 1969. After 2 years he was promoted to the position of Plant Manager of Signal Products at the Morgan Hill, CA Plant, and moved to nearby San Jose. Signal Products was the leader in the manufacturing of highway flares, marine distress signals, and clay skeet shooting targets. In 1981 he was promoted to the position of Director of Manufacturing for Signal Products, wherein he presided over both the Morgan Hill Plant and the Peru, Indiana plant, at which time he relocated to neighboring Kokomo, IN. Upon relocating to Kokomo, he met his future Wife, Linda Plona Chiolero. In 1985, he was once again promoted and transferred to Olin Corporation’s Corporate Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. He soon was transferred to the International Division and took on the task of overseeing the construction of a new Pool Chemical Manufacturing Plant in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and later another plant in Brussels, Belgium. He ended his highly successful career at Olin in the position of Director of Central Services, wherein he was tasked with being in charge of relocating the down sized Corporate Headquarters from Stamford, CT to their new location in nearby Norwalk, CT. In 1994, Jerry and Linda were married in Port Byron, IL, to be close to most of their family and longtime friends attending the nuptials. Jerry opted to take an early retirement from Olin Corporation in 1997, and relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC.

It was Jerry’s 38 year love affair with golf that brought him and his Wife to Myrtle Beach, moving to the Legends Development largely due to the 3 championship level golf courses on site, along with a 4th and 5th “Sister” courses offsite. The Chioleros were one of the very first residents of the newly developed Parklands neighborhood. Jerry was the first homeowner who was appointed to the Legends Board of Directors, a position that he held for 8 years. During his tenure on the Board, he developed a committee to help select and create the plans for the Homeowner’s Club House. He spent endless hours of his time acting as a Parkland Board member and in the planning and development of Homeowner’s Club House.

Jerry was the very first homeowner to become a member of Legends Golf Club, and remained the ONLY member of the club for 3 years, before a second member joined. A few years later he created and organized the Men’s Golf Club and a Thursday and Sunday golf group fondly nicknamed “Jerry’s Kids” by some of the staff and golfers. In the early years of the Golf Club, he single handedly organized several holiday golf outings for the homeowners. He also was a founding member on the Legends Golf Committee for several years, and worked closely with the Golf Course Staff to ultimately make the membership package better for the members of the golf course. Jerry was often one of the first neighbors that new Legends’ residents would meet, when he would explain the perks and benefits of membership in the Legends Golf Club. Being active in the Legends Golf Club provided Jerry with many wonderful and long term friends. His passion for the game of golf remained strong over the course of his 23 years living in Myrtle Beach; and he continued golfing 4 days a week (weather permitting) right up until 3 weeks prior to his passing.

During his 10 years living in California, in his leisure time, Jerry enjoyed scuba diving and competitive skeet shooting. Jerry was a frequent blood donor for the American Red Cross, and was very proud of his 10+ gallon donation over the years. He volunteered his time and efforts in recent years working on political campaigns and election boards.

Those who knew Jerry well, knew him to be a highly ethical man, and a man of great character and integrity. In both the corporate world of his career and in golf, Jerry was a friend, mentor and inspiration to many.

Jerry was a loving and devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Brother. He is survived by his Wife of 26 years, Linda Plona Chiolero. He is also survived by his children: Linda Kraemer and Peter Chiolero, both of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and Ann (Jeff) Glenn of LeClaire, Iowa. He was greatly blessed with 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren, who survive. Surviving Sisters are: Judy Ford and Joan Smith, both of Alton, IL. Additionally, Jerry is survived by several Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Great Nephews, Great Great Nieces and Great Great Nephews. In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his Son, Steven Chiolero, and Brother In Laws: John Ford and Jim Smith, Nephew, Matthew Smith, and Great Niece Kelsey Crivello.

A family only private Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date, in Jerry’s hometown of Alton, IL.

McMillan – Small Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family, and you may leave condolences under the Obituary Tab using the sub-category of the Guestbook Tab on the McMillan – Small website: https://www.msfh.net/.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or to the favorite charity of one’s choice.