It is with sadness that the family of Jerry Kelly, 70, announces his passing on September 23, 2021. He was born January 6, 1951 to William and Phyllis (Tucker) Kelly. On July 1, 1972 he married Cheryl (Metz) Kelly who preceded him in death on May 30, 2007.
Jerry was a baseball umpire for many years and did this throughout the state of Indiana. He enjoyed bowling, classic cars, and drag racing. Jerry was a member of the U.A.W and in 2001 he retired from Delphi.
Jerry is survived by his sons Justin Kelly and Shawn Kelly; grandchildren Gaberiel Kelly, Joseph Kelly, and Abby Hayen; brother Bill Gene Kelly and other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sue Halton.
Visitation for Jerry will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo Indiana, 46902. Funeral services will be Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. also at Ellers Mortuary.
Pastor Jason Double will officiate.
Burial will be in Kokomo Memorial Park immediately following his service.