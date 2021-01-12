Jerry G. Brumfiel, 44, Kokomo, passed away at 3:57 am Monday, January 10, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born July 9, 1976, in Kokomo, the son of the late John & Patsy (Weeks) Brumfiel. On September 8, 2001, in Kokomo, he married Kristy K. Chapmond who survives.
Jerry delivered newspapers for the Kokomo Tribune for the last 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and hanging out with family and friends.
Along with his wife Kristy, Jerry is also survived by his daughter, Shyanne Brumfiel; siblings, Patricia (Jason) Blaisdell, Jamey (Amy) Weeks, Johnny Brumfiel and Joe (Tiffany) Brumfiel; nieces and nephews, Chelsea (Ryan) Shafer, Kiley Blaisdell, Daelin Blaisdell, Ashley (Trent) Shock, Brett (Madeana) Weeks, Samantha Weeks, Malachi Clark, Megan Brumfiel, Kadien Brumfiel, Isaac Brumfiel, Wesley Brumfiel, Sierra Moore, Emily Lewis, Lily Lewis and Dana Lewis; great-niece, Savanah Weeks; mother and father-in-law, Paul and Debbie Lewis; and brother-in-law, Jeremy (Sarah) Lewis.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nursing staff in ICU at Community Howard Regional Health and Aperion Care in Kokomo.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-6 pm Friday, January 15, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A private memorial service will be held with Barb Tranbrager officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
