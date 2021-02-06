Jerry Franklin Purcifull, 74, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 8:23 P.M. at his residence due to natural causes. He was born on March 15, 1946 to the late Robert J. Purcifull and Wilma McLay (McDaniel) in Kokomo. He married Pamela McKinney on October 28, 1989 in Kokomo.
After he graduated from Western High School in 1964, he began employment at the Kokomo Chrysler Transmission Plant, retiring after 30 years of service in 1994. He also joined the National Guard and served from 1965 to 1971. He was a member of the UAW #685 and a member and trustee of the American Legion Post #6.
Jerry was a natural athlete and excelled at many sports throughout his life. He enjoyed baseball, softball, basketball in his early years and took up golf later after retirement, even scoring a hole in one on American Legion golf course, hole #9 during a solar eclipse in May 1994. He was a big sports fan and avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. Jerry was an animal lover and he and his wife, Pam rescued and adopted many dogs through the years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Pamela; two daughters from a prior marriage, Tamara and Heather; two brothers, Jeffrey Purciful and Jamie (Lori) Purcifull; and two nieces, Audrey and Macy.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the American Legion Post #6, 3017 South Lafountain Street, Kokomo, IN 46902 and/or the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 East Hoffer Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. Due to the current social distancing guidelines, Jerry's family will have a Celebration of Life to be held at later date.