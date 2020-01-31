Jerry DeBard

Jerry (Bollman) DeBard, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Kokomo. She was born on July 8, 1926 in Montgomery County, Indiana to the late Elza and Mae P. (Bayless) Bollman.
Jerry graduated from Indianapolis Tech High School, and on August 17, 1947, was married to Robert DeBard. Robert preceded Jerry in passing on August 10, 2002. Jerry worked for Indiana Bell Telephone Company as a supervisor for 30 years. After retirement, she and her husband spent many vacations in Las Vegas. Jerry really enjoyed spending time at casinos and playing the slot machines. She was also an avid book reader, and would often finish reading a book on the same day that she started it.
Jerry regularly attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kokomo. She also belonged to Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Jerry is survived by her son, Rodney (Rita) DeBard; sister, Pat (Robert) Baldwin; grandsons, Robert (Sarah) DeBard and Ronald (Casey) DeBard; and great grandchildren, Alexis DeBard, Abigail DeBard, Morgan DeBard, Liam DeBard, and Lauren DeBard.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jerry was preceded in passing by a sister, Lael Snovel.
There will be a visitation for Jerry held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Monday, February 3rd from 2 to 4 pm, followed immediately by a funeral service. Jerry will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery at a later date.