Jerry D. Mast, 90, passed away on December 14, 2020. He was born May 8, 1930, the son of Daniel and Lydia (Schrock) Mast, in Topeka, Indiana where he grew up with eleven siblings. On March 5, 1953, he married Edna Gingerich and she survives.

Jerry was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed checking on the crops even in his retirement. He also worked at PPG-Kokomo for 26 years retiring in 1993.

Throughout his life he was supportive of his children and grandchildren in their 4-H projects and various school and sporting activities. The grandchildren and great grandchildren always put a smile on his face. He was a member of the Howard Miami Mennonite Church.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by three children, Dora (Jeff) Conwell, Becky (Jeff) Keyton, and Wayne (Angie) Mast, all of Kokomo. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Brad (Christina) Conwell of Kokomo, Sarah (Derek) Hammond of Westfield, Laura (Greg) Schmitt of Chicago, Nathan Keyton of Indianapolis, Joe Mast of Kokomo and Rachel Mast of Kokomo. Additionally he is survived by 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are six sisters, Anna Miller, Mary Stoltzfus, Elma Bontrager, all of Goshen and Edna Schrock of Catlett, Virginia, Wilma Lelek of Opeleka, Alabama, and Fran Lucius of Denver, Colorado. Also surviving are two brothers, Elva Mast of Goshen and Freeman Mast of Utica, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings Viola Wickey, Harley Mast and Henry Mast.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Waterford Place Health Campus for the care and compassion provided to Jerry and the family over the past three years.

A private service for the family will be held at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, officiated by Lee Miller. Burial will follow at Kokomo Zion UMC Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice

Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.