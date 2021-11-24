It is with sadness that the family of Jerry Connor, 64, of Peru announces his passing on November 19, 2021 surrounded by his family at home. He was born February 4, 1957 in Houston Texas to Jesse Connor & Louise Chamberlain.
Jerry was an avid pool player. He played in many tournaments over the years and won a fair share of them. He was a member of Stella’s In House Pool League. Jerry also loved riding his Harley, fishing and was a volunteer for Angels for Kids. Jerry married his love Betty (Mitchell) on June 17, 2011. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Michael (Erin) Anthony; daughters, Amy Connor Robart, Diana Connor Gray, Ryan Connor (Clint) Fenstermaker, Beth (Chris) Horoho, Raechel Connor, Cheyenne (Nicholas) Branum and Tequila Tinder; grandchildren, Reagan Fenstermaker, Andrew & Kaylee Gray, Rylie & Rhionna Scott, Tyler & Cole Horoho, Addi Walker, Ty Allen Louis & Parker Lee Schave, Emeryrose Nethercutt, Sylus Branum, Hopelynn Brown, Faith Stipes, Ellyanna Anthony and Elijah Troyer; great grandchild Amara Maldonado; and sisters Jenna Carey and Sandy Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Connor; and brother, Teddy Connor.
A memorial service for Jerry will be Saturday December 4, 2021 4:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Main Street location with a gathering of friends from 2:00pm until time of service. Pastor Terry Russell with officiate. Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com for the Connor family.