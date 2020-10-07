Jerry Allen Riley, 79, Kokomo, passed away October 6, 2020. He was born in Kokomo on October 5, 1941 to Martin and Nora Riley.
He Graduated from Kokomo High School in 1960, retired in 1990 from Delco after 30 years, was president of the Quarter Midget Club during the 1970’s and an owner of a USAC Midget. He was a devoted father who adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a heart of gold and a passion for open wheel racing.
Jerry married Connie Jo Mooney on March 17, 1962 who passed away in 2008 after 46 years together. She was the love of his life.
He is survived by a son; Troy (Michelle) Riley, daughter; Tonya Cook, grandchildren; Alisha (Chad) Wilhelm, Allison Witt, Anastasia (Sean) Davis, Andrew (Hannah) Cook, Tabytha (Lukas) Fore and Shayne (Kayela) Riley, great grandchildren; Alexander, Mikayla, Kaitlyn, Fulton, Elijah, Adaline, Mazie and Halle, brother; Martin “Buck” Riley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son; Todd William Riley, five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral Services will be Saturday October 10, 2020 1:30pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster St. Chapel in Kokomo. Friends may call from 12:00pm until time of service. Entombment will immediately follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Pastor Margaret Lowe will officiate.
Contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to; Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd. Elk Grove Village IL, 60007
You may find Jerry’s obit at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can order flowers and leave the family a message.