Jerriell “Jerry” Edwin Freeman, 87, Greentown passed away Sunday, October 4 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born in Campbell, Missouri to Claude Raymond and Beulah (Underwood) Freeman on January 6, 1933. On July 25, 1966 in Tazwell, Tennessee he married Mary (Bray) Freeman and she survives.
Jerry had worked for the Chrysler Corp. in production retiring after 31 years of service. He was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Jerry loved spending time with his family and grandkids. He enjoyed wood working and working in the yard.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Cindy Wooldridge, Curtis Freeman, Roger Freeman, Jerry (Amber) Freeman and James Freeman. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lotis Freeman; daughter-in-law, Ruth Inez Freeman; son-in-law, Dick Wooldridge; four brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kenn Freeland officiating at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. Friends and family are invited to visit with the family, Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Greentown. Online condolences may be made at ww.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Jerriell "Jerry" Edwin Freeman's family, please visit our floral store.