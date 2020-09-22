Jerral Alan “Jerry” Long, 63, Kokomo, passed away at 11:30 am Saturday, September 20, 2020. He was born January 20, 1957, in Kokomo, the son of the late Richard & Jean (Holman) Long. On July 14, 1984, at Morning Star Church in Kokomo, he married Karen L. Smallwood who survives.
Jerry was a 1975 graduate of Taylor High School. He retired in March of 2018 from Delphi Automotive after 43 years of service as a project manager. Jerry was a member of the Commemorative Air Force, and the Glendale Flying Club. Aviation was his passion and hobby. He was also a member of SAWS where he helped build ramps for the handicap. He has been described as the human Swiss army knife, he could fix anything. Jerry enjoyed being a part of Morning Star Church and the Kokomo Great Banquet. He used his skills in financial matters to assist his church and local organizations.
Along with his wife Karen, Jerry is also survived by his daughters, Katie Long and Elizabeth Long; sisters, Jocelyn Fedak and Janet (John) Reecer, along with several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020, at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, with Pastor Greg Reed officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-1 pm Friday at the church. The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation and the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission or SAWS-Kokomo, PO Box 68831, Indianapolis, IN 46268. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
