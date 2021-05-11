Jerome William "Jerry" Friedrich

Jerome W. Friedrich passed away peacefully in Saint Petersburg, Florida, in the presence of family members, on March 30, 2021, his 90th birthday. Though a Florida resident, Jerry also maintained a home in Kokomo, Indiana.
Jerry was known as an educator and elementary school principal, serving in the Kokomo school system for decades, retiring in 1986. Many of his students remained in contact with Principal Friedrich years after he retired, appreciating his mentorship and guidance.
Always quick with a Dad joke, Jerry made it a mission to bring laughter to others, including his neighbors, family, service providers and caregivers. "Make someone laugh everyday" was Jerry's motto.
Jerry was always current on politics and world events, had a keen memory of things both important and trivial and loved telling mostly true stories. He enjoyed following the Notre Dame football and Butler basketball programs and could be counted on for historical facts on Indiana basketball few would remember.
An Air Force veteran and father to three children, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, and leaves behind two living sisters, Alice and Jane; daughters, Rochelle and Denise; son, Steven; and a beloved dog, Lulu.
A service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, beginning with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-4 pm Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Jerome's family, please visit our floral store.