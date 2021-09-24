Jerolyn K. (Martin) Ozment

Jerolyn Kay (Martin) Ozment, 73, met her Lord and Savior on August 16th, 2021 from her home in Kokomo, IN, surrounded by some of the women who were most precious to her.
She was born to Rev. Luke J. and Betty Martin on March 14th, 1948. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Ozment in 1964. Jerolyn is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Sprinkle (Kevin) and Amber O’Connor (Robert). She leaves behind six grandchildren, Candace Williamson, Cameron Sprinkle (Karissa), Keenan Sprinkle, Truman McGuire, Robert McGuire (Brittany) and Grace Mignone, as well as great-grandchildren Jackson and Sophia Williamson, Scarlett Sprinkle, Ashton Baier, and Valarie McGuire. She is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Lee and Mona Martin, two sister-in-laws, Dee Cashdollar (David), Melody Ozment, and many nieces and nephews: Colette & Don Hoover, Kevin Talbert, Cerise & Greg Reed, Sabrina & Mark Cagle, Patty & Greg Drake, Denise & Grant Holcomb, Tamara & Mike Williams, Susie Parton, Luke Martin, Lisa & Eric Owens, Leslie Martin Luckey, Todd &Tammy Martin, Lori & Jimmy Edwards, Justin Martin, Leslie & Mike Walden, Christy Cashdollar, and Deacon & Jennifer Cashdollar. She was preceded in death by Robert (Bob) Ozment (beloved husband), Rev. Luke J. and Betty Martin (parents), Harry and Dorothy Ozment (father in law & mother in law), Byrl Martin, Dyrl Martin, Duan “Pope” Martin (brothers), Dorothy Martin (sister in law), and Rick Parton (nephew) as well as being followed in death by Bonnie Talbert (niece).
Jerolyn and Bob attended Morning Star House of the Lord for most of their lives and were involved in many aspects of ministry. Jerolyn performed in the choir, The Martin Trio, The Gospel Singing Messengers, The Kokomo Girls, and sang at numerous weddings and funerals over many decades as well as being a youth leader. Jerolyn worked hard from an early age as a beautician, nail technician and spent some time as an Amway distributor. She and Bob were known for warmly embracing everyone they met and making them feel so very loved; they never knew a stranger! Holidays and get-togethers included family, friends, and anyone who needed a place to feel welcome and cared about. Known as “Mam and Grandaddy” to not only their grandchildren but also many who loved them as surrogates, their homes were always full of laughter, singing, card games, and plenty of food. They retired to Vero Beach, Florida in 1997 where they frequently hosted family and friends and often made trips to their favorite place, Walt Disney World. In 2014, Jerolyn returned to her hometown of Kokomo, IN. The last two months of her life, though spent battling an incredibly swift cancer, were filled with an outpouring of love. Her family wishes to thank everyone who visited and came by for hugs, singing, laughter, and reminiscing. No services are planned at this time, as Jerolyn felt that these wonderful goodbyes were the only celebration of life she needed. Jerolyn and Bob are together again at last, forever with the Shepherd of Love she loved to sing of.