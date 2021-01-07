Jeremey S. Thompson, 44, of Kokomo, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at his home. He was born December 22, 1976, in Kokomo. He was the son of Kevin Thompson and Glenna (Washburn) Vetter. On October 11, 2003, he married Angela R. Salinas, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Jeremey graduated from Kokomo High School in 1995 and earned his bachelor’s degree in business finance from Notre Dame in 1999. He worked as a stockbroker for Charles Schwab. Jeremey was a devoted father and husband and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed photography and taking pictures of family vacations and his children’s sports. He coached his son’s basketball team, KBA, and coached and kept stats for his daughter’s softball team, Future Stars Travel Ball. He loved cooking, smoking BBQ, and micro brewing and was a big fan of Notre Dame Football. He was a member of Chapel Hill Christian Church.
In addition to his wife, Angela Thompson, he is survived by his children, Noah, Alyseea, Alaina and Nevan Thompson; parents, Glenna (Mike) Vetter and Kevin (Tamara) Thompson; father and mother-in-law, Robert & Eva Salinas; siblings, Steve (Dessie) Vetter, Jason (Melissa) Vetter, Cherisse Thompson, Morgan Vetter (Shaun Odom), Heather (Jason) Youngman, Kylie Thompson (Drew Boles), Kasey Thompson, Chelsea Thompson, Dakota (Sarah) Thompson, Danielle Thompson, Amanda (Jeremy) Messersmith and Micah (Courtney) Barley; sisters-in-law, Stacy (Jeremy) Comarella and Erika Salinas; grandparents, Robert & Bev Salinas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth & Nancy Washburn, Norman & Patricia Thompson and Carmen Vetter.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo. Private funeral services will be held with burial to follow in South Union Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Jeremey’s memory to the Team Gleason Foundation or to a fund for his children’s education. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
