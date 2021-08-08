“A jack of all trades” and “the life of the party”, Jerauld Edward “Jerry” Wallace III passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Tipton. Jerry was born in Kokomo on August 24, 1989 to Jerauld Edward Wallace, Jr. and Virginia (Shupperd) Wallace. They have both preceded him in death. He is survived by KayLa Swinford who was his fiancée and life partner.
Jerry was a 2007 graduate of Rite of Passage High School in Nevada and had worked in truss manufacturing at Cedar Creek and also did construction. He was a family man and loved to go fishing and camping. Jerry enjoyed woodworking which was something that came naturally to him.
Survivors besides his fiancée include his children, Jerzie Michelle, Kinlie Rayne, Mason Jerauld, Riley Renee and Ellie Marie; one brother and two sisters, Jeff Wallace and wife Kayla, Windfall, Joni Horsley and husband Justin, Kokomo and Jennifer Harris and husband Shawn, Seymour; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service honoring Jerry’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will be with his parents in Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 5:00 on Monday.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jerry may be made to help with suicide prevention at A Better Way, P.O. Box 734, Muncie, Indiana, 47308.