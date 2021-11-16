Jerald "Jerry" Kassel

Jerry “Zeke” Kassel was called to his heavenly home on November 7, 2021, at Howard Community Hospital. Jerry was born March 12, 1940, to Arthur and Helena (Foster) Kassel. On May 24, 1997, he married Sue Ann Jackson, and she survives.
Jerry graduated from Kokomo High School in 1958. He retired in 1992 from the Kokomo Police Department after a 26-year career assigned to the departments motorcycle division. After retirement he worked security for Cross Bargain Center and Solidarity Federal Credit Union. Jerry was a member of the Naphtali Center Lodge and In His Image Church.
Along with his wife, Sue, Jerry is survived by his son, Jerald (fiancé Patricia Toledo) Kassel II of Dumfries Va.; daughters Tina Riley of Kokomo and Diana (John) Kroguleckie of Martinsville; daughter in-law Karen King of Tipton; seven grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death his parents, Arthur and Helena; brother, Victor Kassel of Colorado, and son Larry King of Tipton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at In His Image Church, 2940 County Road E. 50 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday at the church. A Masonic Service will follow the visitation at 7 pm. Donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to In-His-Image Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.