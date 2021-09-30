Jerald David Radcliff, age 94 of Burlington, passed away peacefully September 28, 2021, at Kokomo Place, Kokomo, IN. He was born September 2, 1927, to Chester and Mildred Radcliff who preceded him in death. In 1944 he joined the Navy and served on a ship until the Japanese surrender of WW II. In 1948 he married Grace Arlene Helser, who preceded him in death.
After his marriage to Grace, Jerry worked in Ashland Ohio for the phone company. He felt called to the ministry and as a result, he studied at Ashland Theological Seminary. He prepared for full time pastoral ministry and was ordained as an elder in the Brethren Church. He and his wife served many Brethren churches in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania until his retirement in 1992. After retirement, the Radcliffs moved to Burlington, Indiana. Jerry was a member of the Burlington Brethren Church where he actively served. He loved music and had a beautiful tenor voice which he used to glorify the Lord. He had his own printing press and was known as “The Hobby Printer”, printing napkins, business cards and wedding announcements.
Jerry is survived by his children, Carl David (Renae) Radcliff, Bonalee (Darryl) Pitts; daughter-in-law, Gloria Radcliff-Perry; grandchildren, Ian Radcliff, Lauren (Keith) Ward, Brandon (Robin) Pitts, Olivia Pitts, Tim (Amy) Radcliff, Kimberly (Kevin) Shade, Amy (Ashley) Schellle, Tyler (Chelsea) Radcliff; great-grandchildren, Noah Radcliff, Juniper Pitts, Jonah Pitts, Aiden Radcliff, Ethan Radcliff, Joshua Radcliff, Andrew Radcliff, John Radcliff, Zachary Williams, Bradley Williams, Kaitlyn Williams, Isaac Schelle, Caleb Schelle, Levi Schelle, Elias Schelle, Virginia Radcliff, Charlotte Radcliff; great-great-granddaughter, Harley Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mildred Radcliff; wife, Grace (Helser) Radcliff; son, Michael Radcliff; grandson-in-law, Shaun Williams.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kokomo Place and Kindred Care Hospice for the love and care they provided to our dad and grandpa faithfully throughout his time there.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 pm Friday, October 1, 2021, at Burlington First Brethren Church, 205 West 8th Street, Burlington, IN 46915. A funeral service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held 3 pm on Friday at the church, with Pastor John Drexler officiating. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.