Jeffrey Trenary

Jeffrey “Jeff” Dean Trenary, 66, of Forest, passed Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo.
He was born April 10, 1955, to the late Jack H. and Barbaralee (Gunning) Trenary in Kokomo.
Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Clinton Central High School and completed the Purdue Agriculture Winter Short Course. Jeff farmed his entire life and was lucky enough to do so with both his father and his son.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Jane (Exmeyer) Trenary of Forest, stepdaughter Rachel (Titus) Michael of Burlington, and two sons Justin (Katie) Trenary of Forest and Joshua (Teresa) Trenary of Thorntown whom he shared with a former spouse Susan (Perry) Trenary of Lebanon. Jeff’s grandchildren Jackson, Jacob, Hayden and Julie Trenary, Malia Speicher and Rylin Michael survive him as well.
Also surviving Jeff are his siblings Jane A. Trenary, Jerri S. Pearson, Jack H. Trenary II, Jon F. L. Trenary, and Jay T. Trenary.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, October 18, 2021, at the funeral home. Donations in memory of Jeff can be made to the Forest Fire Department. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com
To send flowers to Jeffrey's family, please visit our floral store.