Jeffrey Lynn Rice, 66, West Middleton, passed away at 8:45 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was born September 18, 1953, to the late Paul and Bonnie (Read) Rice in Logansport.
Jeff retired from the housekeeping staff at St. Joseph Hospital after 30 years of service. He was a life member of the West Middleton United Methodist Church, and his family and church family were very important to him. Jeff was an avid John Wayne and Western movie fan. He enjoyed collecting Elvis Presley things and watching the Andy Griffith Show.
Jeff is survived by his sister, Sandy (Craig) Winningham; brother, Marc (Teresa) Rice; nephews, Mike (Brandy) Rice and Nathan (Sarah) Winningham; niece, Alyssa Winningham; great nieces and nephews, Madison, Michael Jr., Gavin, Jaxen, Macie, Brycen, and Jaycen.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Jeff will be held at 1 pm Monday, June 29, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jack Duckworth officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff’s memory to the West Middleton United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
