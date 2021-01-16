Jeffrey Lance Woodruff, 61, Kokomo, passed away, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Community Howard Hospital in Kokomo. He was born in Logansport on July 10, 1959 to Larry and Patricia (Helton) Woodruff. He married MaryAnn Chapel on March 27, 1982 and she survives.
Jeffrey attended Hayworth High School and Ivy Tech College. He worked numerous jobs throughout his years, including mechanic, handyman and janitor. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He enjoyed photography, collecting cameras and guns, attending and watching car shows, watching crime investigation reality shows and old classics on television. He loved spending time with his grandkids and his dogs, Red and Little Bit.
Along with his wife of 38 years, Jeffrey is survived by his father; sons, Christopher and Joel (Jessica) Woodruff; siblings, Jennifer White, Brad Woodruff, Richard Snay, and Cindy Snay; grandchildren, Nathan, Kayden, Chase, and Izzabelle Woodruff; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Becky Smith; and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
