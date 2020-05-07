Jeffrey Howard Puckett, 54, of Kokomo, Indiana went to heaven Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born to Bill and Barb Puckett on August 13, 1965.
Jeff was owner and operator of Puckett's Pies and Chicken Coop since 1994. He loved being in the kitchen with his loved ones. He most enjoyed being a father, grandfather and role model to everyone. Jeff absolutely adored his dogs Lily and Rose.
He is survived by his father Bill Puckett. His ex-wife Belinda Collins. His children Tabitha (Ryan Alexander) Wright, Jeremy Fletchall, Matthew (Cassie Davis) Fulmer, Britny (Steven Copeland) Fulmer. His aunt, Diane Wagner, sisters Linda (Pete) Butkus, Alice Thorrington, brothers Dan Puckett, Dave (Alyona) Puckett. His grandchildren Kaitlyn McLay, Madison Hendrix, Jaxon and Ashley Wright, Clayton, Kameron, Kassidy, Kerston, Kaidence and Keaton Fletchall, Raelynn Monroe, Aubrielle and Hudson Copeland. Longtime friend Rusty Lytle.
Preceded in death by mother Barb Puckett, Lifelong friend Bryan Abston, close friend Scott Grimes.
