Jeffrey D. Jinks, 45, passed away at his home on July 20, 2021. He was born April 26, 1976, in Indianapolis, IN.
Jeffrey, an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, had a larger than life persona, a fun sense of humor, and a heart of gold for all those important to him.
Jeffrey is survived by his best friend and life partner, Jennifer (Cobb) Burns, Frankfort, two daughters, Hadlie Jinks and Paiten Bell, whom he shared with former spouse, Mistie (Downs) Jinks, all of Greentown, one brother, William (Melisa) Warfield, Indianapolis, one sister, Mandi (Cody) Wood, Gosport, and several nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by a sister, Candy M. Jinks, and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jinks. Arrangements were handled by Haverstock Funeral Home, in Laporte, Indiana.