Jeffrey Bryan Radabaugh, 70, Westfield, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 16, 2020. He was born in Kokomo on October 20, 1949. Jeff married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Rebecca Tarkington, on December 19, 1970, and they were happily married for 50 years.
Jeff graduated from Western High School in 1967 and earned his degree in Occupational Therapy from Indiana University Medical Center in 1977.
Jeff made a positive impact in the lives of the adults and children he served through his work as an occupational therapist at United Cerebral Palsy Clinic and Community Hospital Hook Rehab in Indianapolis. His honesty and integrity earned him the respect and friendship of many colleagues as he continued to serve others in the realm of medical sales and eventually as Vice President of Ambulatory Care Services and New Business Integration for Indiana University Health. His spirit of service continued through his participation in the Kiwanis Club, Westfield Chapter, of which he was President.
A true nature lover, Jeff enjoyed feeding his birds, playing with his dog, fishing and spending time in his gardens. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family and friends. He was always ready with a listening ear, honest advice and a recent creation from his kitchen.
Along with the memories of his warm smiles, strong handshakes and enveloping hugs, Jeff is survived by his wife, Becky Radabaugh, their children, Katie (Lane) Benziger and J.B. (Shannon) Radabaugh, and grandchildren, Charlotte, Jacob, Lucy and Elizabeth.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be scheduled at a future time, when family and friends can gather to laugh, hug and share memories. Donations may be made to the charitable organization of your choice, in honor of Jeff. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please go home and hug your families tight. Stout and Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements and messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
