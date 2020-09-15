Jeffrey Allen Kirk, 66 of Kokomo, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana to Kenneth and Phyllis (Bunnell) Kirk, on May 19, 1954. In 1993, he married Candace (Kratzer) Kirk, who survives.
Jeff graduated from Taylor High School, class of 1972, and attended Indiana University. He retired from the US Post Office. He was a life long baseball fan, especially the New York Yankees, a talented musician, an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with his family and his cat, Lewis.
Jeff is survived by his wife Candace, daughter Laura Kirk, son Nathan Kirk, daughter Kaylee Kirk, mother Phyllis Kirk, brother Richard Kirk, sister in law Sandra Hickey, brother in laws David and Joe Kratzer, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth, father in law Ted Kratzer, mother in law Carolyn Kratzer.
Funeral services for Jeff will take place at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 1:30pm. A time of visitation will be held prior from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Family friend, Bill Gross will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jeff's name to the Kokomo Post 6 American Legion Baseball program. Envelopes will be provided at the mortuary.