Jeffrey Allen Ennis, 56, Burlington, passed away at 1:41 am Friday, September 4, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born January 26, 1964, to Larry and Kathryn (Fortune) Ennis in Tipton. On May 29, 1998, he married Jodi Sullivan in Peru, IN, and she survives.
Jeff worked at Townsend Tree Service and Asplundh Tree Service for 11 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and was an avid arrowhead hunter.
In addition to his wife Jodi, Jeff is survived by his step-sons, Casey (Tiffany) Johnston, and Jordan Johnston; step-daughter, Allison Johnston; grandchildren, Lucie, Harley, and Raiden; step-sisters, Brandy (James) Rayn, and Heather (Pete) Buffington; sister-in-law, Nancy Yates; niece, Ashley McGowan; nephew, Alec Ennis; step-nephew, Seth Huntley; and several cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Patrick Ennis; and step-nephew, Derek Huntley.
A memorial service will be held at 4 pm Friday, September 11, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Rd., Burlington, with Minister Peggy Frye officiating. Friends may visit with the family 2-4 pm Friday at the funeral home before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Stout & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Burlington, to help offset funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
