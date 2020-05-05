Jeffrey Alan Vogel, 51, of Kokomo, passed away 10:35pm, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born on January 19, 1969 to James Alfred Vogel and Sharon (Imes) Magers in Kokomo, Indiana.
Jeff was a proud, professional, self-employed painter and was a member of the Union. He has been employed at Mid-States Painting and Bergstrom Home Improvement. Jeff enjoyed racing stock cars at Kokomo Raceway, fishing, and spending time with his buddies.
Surviving is son, Jeffrey (Breannah) Vogel; mother, Sharon (Pete Redman) Vogel-Magers; three grandchildren, Kenzie Vogel, Aurora Vogel, and Sylis Cook; brother, Jim (Susan Harding) Vogel; nephews, Jason (Andrea) Vogel and Joshua (Ashley) Vogel; great-nephew, Ashton Vogel, all of Kokomo; cousin, Eric (Kim) Lang, aunt, Suzie Lang; and several cousins, all of Wheelersburg, OH.
The family would like to acknowledge close friends and caretakers, Donnie Bradfield and Marilyn Irwin, for all their care and friendship, during Jeff's final days.
Preceded in death is his father, James Alfred Vogel; maternal grandparents, Charles and Ruth Imes; and paternal grandparents, Arthur Vogel and Gwendolyn Messer; uncle, Don Lang; niece, Cassie Dillan; and stepfather, Ron Magers.
There will be a visitation for Jeff's family and friends on, Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 12pm until 2pm, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster, Kokomo. Funeral service will be at 2pm, officiated by Pastor Terry Russell. Burial will follow to Albright Cemetery. You may watch Jeff's service via Facebook Live at Ellers Mortuary Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to the American Cancer Society, envelopes will be available. You may read Jeff's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave an online condolence for the family.