Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Bookout, 51, of Kokomo, passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at his home. He was born February 18, 1970, in Kokomo, to Gary R. and Christina (Mylin) Bookout.
Jeff graduated from Kokomo High School in 1988. He was currently employed at Chrysler/Stellantis where he had worked for the last six years. Jeff was a fan of the Colts, NASCAR and Star Trek. He had a huge heart, found happiness in the little things, and would give everything he had to make someone else's life better.
Survivors include his children, Victoria Bookout, Braden (Abigail) Bookout and Bryan Bookout; father, Gary (Nancy) Bookout; siblings, Daniel (Lisa) Bookout, Tammy Bookout and Michelle (John) Asher; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Jeff’s memory to We Care. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
