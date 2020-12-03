Jeffery Scott McKee, 52, Kokomo, passed unexpectedly at 11:09pm, Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. He was born August 26, 1968 in Kokomo to Francis Marion McKee and Frances Ada (Briggs) McKee-Owens. He is married to Mary Canup, and she survives.
Jeff was a 1986 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served in the United States Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division. He worked for Kokomo Pottery until its closing and then worked for Chrysler. He was a member of Northview Christian Church. He was a quiet man that enjoyed time in nature where he could be found fishing and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his wife, Jeff is survived by his mother and step-father, Junior Owens; step-children, Terra (Herman) Holmes, April Collins, Amanda (Josh Nantroup) Irvin; brothers, Jim McKee, Jerry McKee; sister, Joyce Nichols; step brother - Jeff (Wendi) Owens and step sister Debbie McJunkins; grandchildren, Mya Irvin, Lexi Irvin, Daniel Woolley, Carrie Stewart, Trey Stewart, Amari Irvin and Aubrie Irvin; great grandchildren, Calvin and A’layla; long-time friend, Jenny, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Northview Christian Church, 2059 N 100 E, Kokomo. Pastor Charles Armstrong will officiate. Burial will follow at New London Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Visitation will be held from 11am until the time of the service at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.