Jeffery L. Pride

Jeffery Lynn Pride passed away in the early morning hours of April 21, 2021 after complications of developing throat cancer. He had been in ill health for several years. He was the son of Thomas R. Pride and Carolyn (Bradley) Pride of Kokomo, Indiana.
Jeff graduated from Taylor High School, Center Indiana in 1978. After graduating he went to Texas and worked for many years in the oil fields. He later returned to Kokomo and worked in the construction field. The last job he held was with Wolff Insulation in Oakford.
His mother passed away in December 1995, leaving a grief from which he never recovered. Survivors include his father, Thomas R. Pride of Burlington, a brother Phillip Pride of Kokomo, sisters Carol (Lee) Griffin of Rushville and Bridgette Price of Connersville. He also leaves behind his friend and caretaker, Trisha Smith of Kokomo.
Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be dispensed according to his personal wishes.