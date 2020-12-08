Jeffery Jay VerBryck, 63, of Walton Indiana, went to be with Jesus on Friday, December 4, 2020 while at St. Vincent Kokomo.

Jeff was born to Harold and Ellen VerBryck on July 19, 1957 and was a lifetime resident of Cass county. He married Lori Ann Richardson on July 25, 1996 and she survives.

He was a 1975 graduate of Lewis Cass High School. He was employed at Erny’s Fertilizer (The Andersons) for over 30 years, he then moved on to become the owner of Jeff’s Portable Welding.

Jeff attended The Carpenter’s House Church. He was a man of God who loved big and had a heart for helping others. He touched countless lives through his generosity and giving spirit.

He was a very dedicated and hard worker who especially loved working on the family farm.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and was especially proud of his children and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Ann VerBryck, his children and grandchildren Tyler Jay VerBryck and Jessica along with their children Haven, Makenzie, Adalyne and Katy; Amanda Nicole Richardson and Dustin along with their children Devon, Zavier, Eli, Mia Grace, Wyatt and Laila; Aaron Scott Richardson and Morgan along with expected grandson Slaton Scott; Micheal Adam VerBryck and Samantha along with their children Sophia, Kamon and Carter.

He is also survived by his mother, Ellen J. VerBryck, mother-in-law Renate Rairigh, brother Allen VerBryck and his wife Vera; sister Theresa Dirker and her husband Tony and nephews Matthew VerBryck, Ryan Dirker and Christopher Dirker.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father Harold VerBryck, father-in-law Gene Rairigh and niece Terina Schoentrup.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you continue the legacy of Jeff’s love for others by reaching out to someone less fortunate or lending a helping hand to someone in need.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Carpenter’s House Church, 37 W. 550 N. Kokomo, with Pastor Paul Sutherland and Jimmy Miles officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 am until service time at 1 pm at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow services in the Galveston Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, temperatures will be taken at the church door before entering. Face masks and social distancing are required during visitation and services. If anyone is pending a COVID test, or are showing any flu like symptoms, the family has requested that you do not attend. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com