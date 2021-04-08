Jeffery Hyde

Jeffery G. Hyde, 30, Peru, passed away, Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was born September 20, 1990 in Kokomo to Jack and Tina (Turner) Hyde.
He attended Maconaquah High School and worked for Forest River making RV’s. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Goshen. He was a lover of the outdoors. He could be found fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting, and camping. But even more than time outdoors, Jeff loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter.
Along with his parents, Jeff is survived by his daughter, Braylee Hyde and her mother Whitney Hyde; sisters, Stormy (Jerry) Sullivan, Nichole Hyde, Tiffany Garrison; brothers, Jeremy Marner and Jeff Garrison; grandmother, Judith Gordon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ernie Turner; aunt, Mary Brown; Uncle, Richard Turner; and nephew, Andrew Marner.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1pm at Free Will Baptist Church in Bunker Hill. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am until the time of the service at the church. Following the service there will be a celebration meal in Jeff’s honor. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory are assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
